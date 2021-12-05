Jersey Shore Burn Victims Airlifted To Hospital

Police, firefighters and EMS crews in Ocean County were called to help a pair of burn victims, authorities said.

The emergency call came in about 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 112 Woehr Ave. in Lakewood, according to initial reports.

At least one of the burn victims was a child and a Medevac helicopter was called to transport the patient to St. Barnabas Medical Center, according to an unconfirmed report.

It was unclear how the victims were burned.

This is a developing news story.

