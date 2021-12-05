Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Jersey Shore Burn Victims Airlifted To Hospital

Jon Craig
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Facebook

Police, firefighters and EMS crews in Ocean County were called to help a pair of burn victims, authorities said.

The emergency call came in about 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 112 Woehr Ave. in Lakewood, according to initial reports. 

At least one of the burn victims was a child and a Medevac helicopter was called to transport the patient to St. Barnabas Medical Center, according to an unconfirmed report. 

It was unclear how the victims were burned. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

