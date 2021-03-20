Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Share Pair Arrested On Drug Dealing Charges, 2,000 Folds Heroin Recovered

Jon Craig
Edward Parkhill and Sandra Arias
Edward Parkhill and Sandra Arias Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Two suspects from Ocean County have been arrested on multiple drug charges, authorities said.

An investigation began after authorities identified a home in Whiting and a home in Toms River suspected of being used to store and deal heroin, according to  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

On Thursday, detectives made warranted searches on the homes and seized about 2,000 wax folds of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $3,400 in cash, according to Billhimer.

Edward Parkhill, 32, of Whiting, was charged out of Manchester with possession of heroin and Adderall without a prescription. Out of Toms River, he was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute  Parkhill was being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Sandra Arias, 32, of Toms River, was charged out of Toms River with possession of heroin with intent to distribute .Arias was charged on a summons pending a future court date.

