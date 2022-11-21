Impaired Driver Arrested After Plowing Pickup Into A Home: Police

A 24-year-old man from Toms River was arrested after driving his pickup truck into a home, authorities said.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, at approximately 11:35 p.m., police and fire units were dispatched to Frann Road for a reported crash involving a vehicle into a house, Toms River police said.

The initial investigation revealed that Kevin E. Cannon was traveling north on Frann Road when he drove off the roadway and through the front door of a residence, ultimately coming to rest in the living room, police said.

Cannon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, they said.

The homeowners were home at the time of the incident, but were not injured, police said.

Multiple fire companies responded, along with Freedom Towing, to remove the pickup from the residence.

The Building Department also responded and deemed the home unsafe.

Cannon was issued citations for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane, police said.

His pickup truck was impounded as per John's Law.

The incident remains under investigation by Officer Nicholas Lugo.

