Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Gunman Sought In Jersey Shore Road Rage Shooting: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

Police in Brick Township are on the hunt for a gunman who fired three shots into a vehicle during what they are calling a road rage incident Saturday night.

On Brick Boulevard, two white men in a red, newer model pickup with an extended cab continued to pass the victim and brake check him several times as they drove down Route 70 east, the victim told police.

While the victim was stopped at the at the red light at the interchange (70/88), the suspects drove by and fired three rounds toward the passenger side of the victim's vehicle around 7:45 p.m., police said. 

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Route 70, running several red lights. The victim lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Olden Street.

The suspects are described as two white males late 20s to early 30s.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the suspect vehicle, or from anyone with a working dashcam who was traveling on Brick Boulevard south and Route 70 East between the hours of 7:35 and 7:55 p.m., and may have captured footage.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information please contact Det. Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170 or rtalty@brickpd.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.