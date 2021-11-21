Gunman Sought In Jersey Shore Road Rage Shooting: Police

Police in Brick Township are on the hunt for a gunman who fired three shots into a vehicle during what they are calling a road rage incident Saturday night.

On Brick Boulevard, two white men in a red, newer model pickup with an extended cab continued to pass the victim and brake check him several times as they drove down Route 70 east, the victim told police.

While the victim was stopped at the at the red light at the interchange (70/88), the suspects drove by and fired three rounds toward the passenger side of the victim's vehicle around 7:45 p.m., police said.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Route 70, running several red lights. The victim lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Olden Street.

The suspects are described as two white males late 20s to early 30s.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the suspect vehicle, or from anyone with a working dashcam who was traveling on Brick Boulevard south and Route 70 East between the hours of 7:35 and 7:55 p.m., and may have captured footage.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information please contact Det. Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170 or rtalty@brickpd.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.