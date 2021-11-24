GOTCHA! Woman, 38, Caught Trying To Steal TVs From Jersey Shore Walmart: Brick PD

A 38-year-old woman from Lakewood has been arrested for trying to steal televisions from a Walmart store on the Jersey Shore.

The woman reportedly used a tool to try and cut off security tags from the TVs, according to a spokeswoman for Brick police.

On Friday at about 9 p.m., Brick police were called to the Walmart at 1872 Route 88 for a potential shoplifter, Police Officer Victoria Finelli said.

A loss prevention employee explained that a woman was using an unidentified tool to cut security devices off of televisions, Finelli said.

Brick Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) observed the woman inside the store disabling security devices on the televisions, she said.

When the women began to exit the store, she was approached by SCU detectives.

The suspect was identified as Erika Martinez, 38, of Lakewood, according to Finelli.

During the investigation Martinez reportedly admitted to Brick police officers that she had a “cutter” inside her purse which was lying on the front seat of her vehicle. She admitted that she was removing the security devices from the televisions so she could steal them, Finelli said.

During a search, Martinez also was found to be in possession of various illegal drugs including suboxone, ecstasy and amphetamines, Finelli said.

In addition to possession of burglar tools, Martinez was charged with multiple drug offenses, according to Finelli.

Martinez was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

