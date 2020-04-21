'Go Back To Lakewood:' Police Seek Public's Help In Brick Bias Incident

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police seek the public's help identifying a man involved in a "bias incident'' at an Ocean County Target store. The man reportedly shouted "Go back to Lakewood,'' before following the shopper and threatening to harm him, police said in a statement.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Target on Route 70, Brick police said in a statement.

Outside the Target store, the suspect reportedly told the complainant to "go back to Lakewood." The man told police he ignored the comment and went into the store. The suspect followed him, repeating the statement, and then proceeded to follow the man throughout the store, police said. The man said he finally turned to confront the suspect and said he was going to call police, and the suspect replied, "You'll have to call an ambulance, too," police said.

Tensions have heightened during the coronavirus outbreak because police have had to break up numerous large public gatherings in Lakewood, including Orthodox Jewish weddings.

Brick police released a surveillance camera photo of a white male suspect in is late 40s to early 50s. He is about 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hoody, a black shirt and black sunglasses on his head. He was last seen walking east from Target, carrying two plastic bags.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Dominick Puccio at 732-262-1112.

