Front Of Car Split In Half Slides Across Parkway Killing 40-Year-Old Driver

A 40-year-old woman died after her car was split in half then struck, ejecting her on the Garden State Parkway on Friday, Dec. 23.

Christina M. Citarella, of Bayville, was heading north in a Toyota Camry when she ran off the road to the left and struck a wooden traffic sign and impacted a concrete sign to her left near mile post 80.7 in Toms River around 6:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

After impact, the Toyota split in half and the front section or the Camry re-entered the roadway, slid all three travel lanes and was struck by a Jeep in the right lane.

The Camry impacted the guardrail on the right and Citarella was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

