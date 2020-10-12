Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Former Varsity HS Football Player Shot In Head In Toms River, Critical

Cecilia Levine
Central Regional High School, Bayville
Central Regional High School, Bayville Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old former varsity high school football player was in critical condition Monday following a Sunday night incident in which he was shot in the head in Toms River, authorities said.

Javon Cutler, of Bayville, was in the passenger's seat of a friend's car leaving the Toms River Apartments on Main Street when he was shot around 8:15 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little said.

The driver took Cutler to the Community Medical Center, Little and Billhimer said.

Cutler was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he was listed as critical on Monday.

Cutler graduated from Central Regional High School in 2019, and was a member of the varsity football team.

"Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Little would like to emphasize that this is an active and ongoing investigation, and that there is no known danger to the public at this time," they said. 

Anyone who has any information concerning the investigation is urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

