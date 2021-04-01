Firefighters Work To Rescue Residents Trapped In Jackson House Fire

Firefighters worked to rescue victims from a Jackson fire Thursday night.

Crews extended four lines to the structure at 10 Lehigh Blvd., after the blaze broke out around 8:50 p.m.

The fire was under control in approximately 45 minutes.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say this was a fatal fire. It was not clear how many victims were inside the house when the blaze broke out, or were entrapped.

This is a developing store. Check back for more.

