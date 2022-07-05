Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Firefighters Douse Fireworks Blaze At Lakewood Baseball Game

Jon Craig
A fire at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game.
A fire at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Erin Leahy Mauterer

Firefighters put out a fire that broke out during a fireworks show after the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game in Lakewood.

"More people are watching the fire than the fireworks," a spectator commented on this Facebook video. 

A BlueClaws spokesman said the Lakewood Fire Department acted quickly and extinguished the fire in a safe manner on Monday night, July 4. 

"It was pretty unbelievable. And the fireworks just kept going and going," said Erin Leahy Mauterer, who chronicled the fire on video. "If you can believe it, they continued with the fireworks presentation after the fire was cleared. Even the little kids ran the bases at the end! Unbelievable. So fun, albeit a little scary."

The fire appeared to damage some hedges.

No one was reported hurt. 

