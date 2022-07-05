Firefighters Douse Fireworks Blaze At Lakewood Baseball Game

Firefighters put out a fire that broke out during a fireworks show after the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game in Lakewood.

"More people are watching the fire than the fireworks," a spectator commented on this Facebook video.

A BlueClaws spokesman said the Lakewood Fire Department acted quickly and extinguished the fire in a safe manner on Monday night, July 4.

"It was pretty unbelievable. And the fireworks just kept going and going," said Erin Leahy Mauterer, who chronicled the fire on video. "If you can believe it, they continued with the fireworks presentation after the fire was cleared. Even the little kids ran the bases at the end! Unbelievable. So fun, albeit a little scary."

The fire appeared to damage some hedges.

No one was reported hurt.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.