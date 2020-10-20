Fatal Crash Reported On I-195 Jersey Shore

First responders were called to a report of an overturned car with a fatality late Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County, authorities said.
EMS was transporting a crash victim to Capital Health Regional Medical Central about 5 p.m. after someone was ejected from the vehicle, according to initial, unconfirmed reports.
The crash occurred on I-195 at mile-marker 19 in Jackson Township.
New Jersey State Police were investigating. No other details were immediately available.
