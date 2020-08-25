Ex-Toms River School Worker Who 'Robbed Innocence Of Kids' Gets 30 Years For Sex Crimes

A retired Toms River Regional school district employee has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for sex crimes against two children, authorities said.

William J. Herflicker, III, 57, was sentenced on Monday for crimes committed between 2005 and 2010, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Herflicker was convicted on Jan. 22 after a jury trial, the prosecutor said.

Herflicker was found guilty of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Billhimer said.

Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski sentenced Herflicker to 15 years in state prison on each count to run consecutively.

His prison sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, requiring Herflicker to serve at least 25 years -- or 85 percent of his total sentence, the prosecutor said.

Herflicker also will be subject to registering as a sex offender and parole supervision for life, authorities said.

Herflicker also was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault for which he was sentenced to 15 years to each count as well as a similar charge for which he was sentenced to two seven-year prison terms on each count.

Herflicker was additionally charged with two counts of endangering the \welfare of a child for which he was sentenced to seven years of state prison on each count and two counts of criminal sexual contact for which he was sentenced to 18 months prison on each count.

The prison sentences on all of those counts will run concurrently, Billhimer said.

Herflicker was indicted by a grand jury in June 2014 for sexual offenses committed against two minors over a five-year, authorities said.

Billhimer thanked Senior Assistant Prosecutor Mara Brater, who tried the case and the Toms River Township Police Department

“This defendant’s conviction and sentence to state prison for the next 30 years – practically a life sentence given his age – are especially rewarding when one considers who his victims were at the time of these horrendous crimes: young and innocent children," Billhimer said.

"He literally robbed those kids of their youth and innocence, and as a consequence will pay a heavy price in this life and the next,” the prosecutor said.

Billhimer.commended "the courage exhibited by the victims in this case. Their bravery in coming forward and cooperating with law enforcement over these last several years in order to bring Herflicker to justice cannot be over-emphasized."

"It is truly awe-inspiring, and I am grateful for their heroism,” Billhimer said.

Herflicker of Toms River had worked in the information technology department until his retirement in June 2014, officials said. He was making $57,575 annually when he filed retirement papers

He had been suspended with pay in Octobee 2013. Herflicker had no direct contact with school children, district officials have said. His indictment set bail at $250,000.

