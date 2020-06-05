Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Breaking News: VIDEO: Black Bear Spotted In Ocean County
EMS, Firefighters Respond To Multiple Crashes In Jackson

Jon Craig
Fatal accident reported on I-195 in Jackson near Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park.
Fatal accident reported on I-195 in Jackson near Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park. Photo Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

Firefighters, EMS crews and police were called to two separate, serious crashes in Ocean County shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

A fatal crash on I-195 at 3:45 p.m. was being investigated by New Jersey state troopers. That crash in the vicinity of mile-marker 21 on the interstate in Jackson Township near Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park, according to initial reports.

A medevac helicopter was called just before 4 p.m. to the scene of a second major collision involving a truck on Route 537 and Anderson Road, Jackson police said. The medical center chopper was expected to land at Great Adventure, weather-permitting, according to unconfirmed reports.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

