Drone Helps Police Nab 'Go Back To Lakewood' Fugitive From Jersey Shore Target

UPDATE: With help from the public -- and a drone -- police captured a 51-year-old fugitive accused of shouting "Go back to Lakewood" while threatening a Target shopper.

Brick police released a surveillance photo of Francis Dudas, 51, of Brick Township after they said he threatened a shopper at the Route 70 Target around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police he ignored the shout of "Go back to Lakewood," but then Dudas followed him into and around the store, repeating himself.

When he finally turned to confront his assailant, the victim said, Dudas replied: "You'll have to call an ambulance, too."

Tips helped identify Dudas, Sgt. Jim Kelly said.

Sgt. Keith Donnelly, along with Detectives Dominick Puccio, Brian Farnkopf and Robert Shepherd, used a police department drone that subsequently located Dudas in a wooded area to east of Cedar Bridge Avenue.

They arrested Dudas and charged him with bias intimidation, assault, harassment and making terroristic threats, Kelly said.

