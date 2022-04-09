Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Driver Tries Luring Two Children On Jersey Shore: Police

Cecilia Levine
Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Manchester Township Police

Authorities were seeking the driver who they said tried luring two children along the Jersey Shore Labor Day Weekend.

The driver of a mid-2000s Chevrolet Equinox or Saturn Vue with a distinguishing black rear bumper tried luring the children to his car in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester before they ran into a home, and he suspect fled around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, local police said.

The driver was described as a middle-aged male with a darker complexion and black facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is urged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. You can also private message us on any of our social media accounts or use the anonymous tip line website.

