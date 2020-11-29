Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver Suffering Medical Episode Sends Car Into Berkeley Township House

Cecilia Levine
CPR was being performed on the driver, who sent the vehicle into 167 Westbrook Dr., around 1:15 p.m., initial reports say.
CPR was being performed on the driver, who sent the vehicle into 167 Westbrook Dr., around 1:15 p.m., initial reports say. Photo Credit: Google Maps

First responders rushed to save a driver who plowed their car into a Berkeley Township home while suffering a medical episode Sunday afternoon.

CPR was being performed on the driver, who sent the vehicle into 167 Westbrook Dr., around 1:15 p.m., initial reports say.

A medevac was requested to the scene but then cancelled, initial and unconfirmed reports say. The house was reportedly damaged in the crash.

Details had not been released as of 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

