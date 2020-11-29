Driver Suffering Medical Episode Sends Car Into Berkeley Township House

First responders rushed to save a driver who plowed their car into a Berkeley Township home while suffering a medical episode Sunday afternoon.
CPR was being performed on the driver, who sent the vehicle into 167 Westbrook Dr., around 1:15 p.m., initial reports say.
A medevac was requested to the scene but then cancelled, initial and unconfirmed reports say. The house was reportedly damaged in the crash.
Details had not been released as of 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
