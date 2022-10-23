Driver Got Out To Look At Victim, 28, In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash: Prosecutor

A driver got out of his vehicle to look at the 28-year-old female pedestrian he struck as she lay in the roadway in Ocean County before driving off, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Massachusetts Avenue and Route 20 around 2:10 a.m. in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A witness described the vehicle as a dark colored 2003-2009 Ford Explorer with damage to the front passenger side, including an inoperable passenger side headlight and hood damage. He fled on Route 70 toward Lakewood.

The driver is described as a tall, thin, white male, with blonde or reddish hair.

First responders immediately rendered aid to the victim along with EMS/Medics, and a pulse was initially regained. She was transported to Southern Monmouth Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or its operator is asked to please contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit at 732- 929-2027, ext. 3257, or Toms River Police Officer Corporal Robert Westfall at rwestfall@trpolice.org, or the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150.

