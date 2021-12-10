Driver Crashes Into 2 Homes On Jersey Shore

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested after crashing into two homes on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

On Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., Brick Township police were called to Beacon and Round Avenues for a motor vehicle crash, Chief James Riccio said in a press statement.

The caller told police that a residence had been struck by a vehicle.

Patrolman Scott Mesmer found the vehicle and driver. The vehicle had struck a fence, a residence, an above ground pool and a parked car before coming to a rest at a second residence, police said. The two residences sustained structural damage, Riccio said.

The driver, Zhen Wang, "appeared to be delirious and acting erratically," Riccio said. Wang was believed to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, he said.

Patrol officer Scott Smith and his K9 partner Echo found a bag containing about four ounces of Ketamine as well as drug paraphernalia, Riccio said.

Wang was charged with possession of CDS, use or possession with the intent to use CDS and manufacturing, distributing or dispensing CDS, the police chief said.

Wang also received summonses for careless driving, uninsured motorist, reckless driving, driving under the influence and other violations, according to Riccio.

Wang was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

