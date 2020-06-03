Divers Called To Water Rescue During Storm On Jersey Shore

A dive team was responding to the Jersey Shore to rescue at least three children reported to be stranded on wake boards during the storm.

It was among dozens of emergency calls Wednesday afternoon due to a severe thunderstorm with high winds and a chance of hail.

Police, divers and EMS crews were called to Beaver Dam Road and Princeton Avenue in Brick Township about 1:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

It was not clear if the children were still on their boards or in the water.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm with wind gusts up to 60 mph brought numerous mid-afternoon reports of wires down, power outages, trees into houses, scattered fires and other destruction from Atlantic City northward to Middlesex County.

There were more than 44,000 Ocean County electric customers reported without power about 3 p.m., especially in and around Toms River. Estimated time of restored service was uncertain.

