Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
DEVELOPING: Weekend Swimmer Drowns In Surf City

Cecilia Levine
15th Street Beach, Surf City
15th Street Beach, Surf City Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a swimmer was recovered from the water in Surf City on Sunday.

Crews responded to the 15th Street Beach around 10:15 p.m., after several 911 callers reported a person who went into the water and did not come out, according to initial and unconfirmed police repors.

The unresponsive victim was located after a search.

A spokesman with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

