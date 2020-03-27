COVID-19: Lakewood Police Crash Another Wedding

Lakewood police cited yet another Jersey Shore wedding host for holding a large gathering during the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said.

Officers responding to another call Thursday saw 40 or so people gathered on Wayne Street, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Friday.

They issued a summons to local resident William Katzenstein, 39, for "violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor," the prosecutor said.

Then everyone dispersed, he said.

Lakewood police last week broke up 17 over-sized gatherings that violated state coronavirus prevention orders.

They didn't arrest anyone, contrary to multiple media reports.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order last Saturday banning weddings, parties and all other social events that draw crowds to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“We understand that everyone’s daily routine has been effected by the coronavirus and our state’s effort to isolate and contain the spread of this outbreak," Billhimer said. "It’s not easy.

"We are all adapting as best we can. We all need to recognize the vital role we all have in flattening the curve of this outbreak. Stay home, practice social distancing and please be considerate of the risks our men and women in law enforcement are facing every day."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.