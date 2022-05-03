Convicted NJ Sex Offender Photographed Child In Costco Bathroom: Police

A convicted sex offender has been arrested for photographing a child under a Costco bathroom stall, authorities said.

On April 22, at 5:21 p.m., Stafford police responded to Costco Wholesale, at 219 Stafford Park Boulevard, for a report of a suspicious person.

Police met with a complainant who said his 7-year-old child had been photographed by the man.

An on-scene investigation revealed that the suspect had been involved in previous incidents at Costco. With assistance from Costco Management, the subject was positively identified as Christopher Dinverno, a 39-year-old resident of Barnegat Township.

A short time later, Dinverno was located at the Stafford Diner. He was taken to the Stafford Township Police Department for questioning. Dinverno was charged with invasion of privacy and child endangerment.

Dinverno is a convicted sex offender under Megan’s Law, subject to Community Supervision for Life, police said.

Dinverno was being held in Ocean County Jail.

