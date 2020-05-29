Clothes Dryer Fire Spreads In Manchester Mobile Home Park

Manchester area firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to Pine Acres Manor mobile home park late Friday morning, authorities said.

The original emergency call at about 11 a.m. was for a clothes dryer on fire at 1881 Route 37 West, according to an alert by Manchester police.

The fire quickly spread to a structure and vehicle, according to initial, unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported "knocked down" within about 30 minutes.

This is a developing news story.

