CAUGHT: US Border Patrol Nabs Jersey Shore Fugitive In Texas

A fugitive in a fatal Christmas Eve crash on the Jersey Shore has surrendered in Texas, authorities said.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, who had fled to Mexico after a fatal motor vehicle crash was captured on Wednesday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Alcazar-Sanchez previously was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, according to Billhimer.

At 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, patrol officers with the Jackson Township Police Department were called to Cedar Swap Road and Interstate-195 for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Jackson police found that a 2010 Mercedes Benz, driven by Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell Township, was exiting I-195 at Exit 21. His wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81, also of Howell, was a passenger in the vehicle, authorities said.

As Shtab was attempting to make a left turn onto Cedar Swap Road, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Alcazar-Sanchez, later identified as the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado fled the crash scene on foot, Billhimer said.

A passenger in the Silverado, Jose Misael Pementel-Mendoza, 30, of Wrightstown, was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The Shtabs also were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Mr. Shtab was treated for his injuries and released. On Dec. 26, Mrs. Shtab succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Alcazar-Sanchez was being held in the Webb County Detention Center in Laredo, Texas, where he must quarantine for seven to ten days due to COVID-19 restrictions prior to his anticipated extradition to Ocean County. When Alcazar-Sanchez is returned to Ocean County, he will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Alcazar-Sanchez charging him with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

“I am extremely grateful for the cooperative efforts of our law enforcement partners at the local, county, state, and federal levels in connection with this very thorough and intensive investigation. Knowing full well that he was being relentlessly pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies for more than two months, Alcazar-Sanchez really had no alternative but to surrender himself to the authorities. Soon, he will be returned to Ocean County where he will face justice,” Billhimer said.

