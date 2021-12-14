Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: TSA: Pennsy Traveler Caught At Newark Airport With Taped, Bandaged Gun, Bullets In Soap Bar
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Carjacker Punched Driver In Face, Stole Her Pickup From Gas Station: Jersey Shore Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Lukoil gas station
Lukoil gas station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was arrested in connection with a carjacking, authorities said.

On Monday at 9:51 a.m., police were called to the Lukoil gas station at 2301 West County Line Road in Jackson for a reported carjacking. 

Police found a 57-year-old woman who said her 1999 Dodge Pickup had been stolen by a man  who had punched her in the face, Jackson police said.

The victim had been standing outside of her vehicle when a man wearing a hooded flannel shirt get into the driver’s seat of her pickup truck, police said.  She opened the door to see what he was doing when he struck her in the face and drove off, they said.

Jackson Police Officer Kevin Chesney was checking a plaza parking lot when he observed the stolen vehicle and then the suspect running through the parking lot being chased by several people, one of whom appeared to be bleeding from the face, police said.

Chesney pursued the suspect on foot and took him into custody, holding him at gunpoint until other officers arrived, police.

The unidentified people who had been chasing the suspect claimed he  had assaulted them, police said.  

Kevin Breaux of Jackson was arrested and charged with carjacking.  He was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

The victim was treated by Jackson First Aid.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.