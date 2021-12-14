Carjacker Punched Driver In Face, Stole Her Pickup From Gas Station: Jersey Shore Police

A 40-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was arrested in connection with a carjacking, authorities said.

On Monday at 9:51 a.m., police were called to the Lukoil gas station at 2301 West County Line Road in Jackson for a reported carjacking.

Police found a 57-year-old woman who said her 1999 Dodge Pickup had been stolen by a man who had punched her in the face, Jackson police said.

The victim had been standing outside of her vehicle when a man wearing a hooded flannel shirt get into the driver’s seat of her pickup truck, police said. She opened the door to see what he was doing when he struck her in the face and drove off, they said.

Jackson Police Officer Kevin Chesney was checking a plaza parking lot when he observed the stolen vehicle and then the suspect running through the parking lot being chased by several people, one of whom appeared to be bleeding from the face, police said.

Chesney pursued the suspect on foot and took him into custody, holding him at gunpoint until other officers arrived, police.

The unidentified people who had been chasing the suspect claimed he had assaulted them, police said.

Kevin Breaux of Jackson was arrested and charged with carjacking. He was being held at the Ocean County Jail.

The victim was treated by Jackson First Aid.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.