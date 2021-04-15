Car Slams Into Tree Off I-195 On Jersey Shore

State police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:21 p.m. on Interstate-195 eastbound at mile-marker 22.2 in Jackson Township, according to a state trooper.. The vehicle went off the interstate and struck a tree, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Two serious injuries were reported, Goez said.

The right lane remained closed for a crash investigation, he said.

A medevac helicopter was called for assistance, according to an initial report.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.