Car Slams Into Tree Off I-195 On Jersey Shore

State police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 1:21 p.m. on Interstate-195 eastbound at mile-marker 22.2 in Jackson Township, according to a state trooper.. The vehicle went off the interstate and struck a tree, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
Two serious injuries were reported, Goez said.
The right lane remained closed for a crash investigation, he said.
A medevac helicopter was called for assistance, according to an initial report.
This is a developing news story.
