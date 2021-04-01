Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

Police in Ocean County responded to a report of shots fired, authorities said.

On Monday at about 1 p.m., police officers from Brick Township were called to Creek and Sawmill Roads on a report of gunfire. A caller said they heard several shots fired in the area, police said.

The investigation is still active, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, a police department spokesman.

Several persons of interest are being interviewed by detectives, Kelly said.

A weapon was recovered. There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

"We do not believe there is a further threat to public safety at this time," Kelly said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Alvarado at 732-262-4612.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.