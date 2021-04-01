Brick Police Respond To Report Of Shots Fired

Police in Ocean County responded to a report of shots fired, authorities said.

On Monday at about 1 p.m., police officers from Brick Township were called to Creek and Sawmill Roads on a report of gunfire. A caller said they heard several shots fired in the area, police said.

The investigation is still active, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly, a police department spokesman.

Several persons of interest are being interviewed by detectives, Kelly said.

A weapon was recovered. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

"We do not believe there is a further threat to public safety at this time," Kelly said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Alvarado at 732-262-4612.

