Brick Police Bust Atlantic City Man With 1,308 Heroin Folds

A 26-year-old man from Atlantic City was busted in Ocean County on Friday with an estimated 27 bricks of heroin in his car, authorities said.

Bilal Freeman and a passenger were stopped about 12:30 a.m. in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Chambers Ridge Road, Brick police said.

Brick Patrol Officer Scott Mesmer spoke with.both of the car's occupants and they gave different stories about there they were coming from and where they were going, police said.

Brick K9 Officer Scott Smith and his canine partner Echo performed an exterior narcotics sniff of the vehicle, which tuned up positive, police said.

A search of the vehicle found 1,308 wax folds of heroin, police said, and a total of about 27 bricks of suspected heroin was recovered, they said.

Freeman was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as two motor vehicle violations, according to Brick police spokesman Keith Reinhard.

Freeman was being held in Ocean County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.