Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Howell Man Who Threatened Attack On Lakewood Jewish Community Sentenced To Six Months Jail
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick Police Bust Atlantic City Man With 1,308 Heroin Folds

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Brick police
Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

A 26-year-old man from Atlantic City was busted in Ocean County on Friday with an estimated 27 bricks of heroin in his car, authorities said. 

Bilal Freeman and a passenger were stopped about 12:30 a.m. in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Chambers Ridge Road, Brick police said. 

Brick Patrol Officer Scott Mesmer spoke with.both of the car's occupants and they gave different stories about there they were coming from and where they were going, police said.

Brick  K9 Officer Scott Smith and his canine partner Echo performed an exterior narcotics sniff of the vehicle, which tuned up positive, police said.

A search of the vehicle found 1,308 wax folds of heroin, police said, and a total of about 27 bricks of suspected heroin was recovered, they said. 

Freeman was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as two motor vehicle violations, according to Brick police spokesman Keith Reinhard.

Freeman was being held in Ocean County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.