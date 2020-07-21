Brick Police Break Up Crowded Streets, Wild Overnight House Party

Brick police broke up throngs of people crowding local streets and wild house party overnight, they said.

Neighborhood complaints started rolling in for crowds upwards of 500 people moving down Baywood Boulevard just after midnight, police reports said.

Later, police were called to break up a house party on Atlantic Avenue where at least one person suffered minor injuries and one arrest was made, according to initial, unconfirmed reports.

"Expect a large police presence in the area," one online alert said.

There were multiple EMS crews standing by and EMS county coordinators on location, according to a scanner news report.

Brick police had not released any details about Tuesday's calls. This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.