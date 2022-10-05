Brick Man Charged With Uploading Child Pornography With Kik App: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Brick Township has been charged with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Christopher Budelman was charged on Sept. 27, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

This investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force detected that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet using the Kik Messenger App, Billhimer said.

Detectives seized a desktop computer with a hard-drive containing images of child pornography. Detectives subsequently learned that Budelman was out of the country; as such, he was charged on a warrant and his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.

On Tuesday, Oct 4, Budelman was taken into custody by officers from United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit at JFK International Airport.

Budelman will be extradited to Ocean County, and will be thereafter held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.