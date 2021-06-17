Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Brick Man Charged With Making Fake Bomb Threats That Evacuated Jenkinson Boardwalk

Cecilia Levine
Ocean County Sheriff's Office conducts a water search (stock photo)
Ocean County Sheriff's Office conducts a water search (stock photo) Photo Credit: Ocean County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old Brick resident was charged with calling in the fake bomb threats that evacuated Jenkinson boardwalk earlier this month.

Nkosi Jones called the main boardwalk office on June 3 and 4 reporting bomb threats that were later deemed unfounded, Point Pleasant police said.

Jones was charged with two counts of false public alarm and two counts of terroristic threats.

He was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending court hearings.

“I’d like to thank all of the surrounding agencies that responded on two separate occasions to assist our officers with evacuating and searching the boardwalk," Point Pleasant Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said. 

"I’d also like to acknowledge the members of my detective bureau for their hard work and efforts in this investigation to locate and identify Mr. Jones as the suspect who made the threatening phone calls on both June 3rd and June 4th."

