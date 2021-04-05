Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Body Recovered In Surf City Was Woman Reported Missing Moments Earlier, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
15th Street Beach, Surf City
15th Street Beach, Surf City Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a woman whose family reported her missing was recovered from the water in Surf City Sunday night, authorities said.

The woman's family called police to report she had gone missing around 9 p.m., adding that they believed she may be at the beachfront, NJ.com reports.

Officer Sean Raimondi was checking the beach when he saw footprints in the sand heading eastbound, leading to the water, the outlet said.

Crews discovered the woman's body in the surf soon after near North 14th Street, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

