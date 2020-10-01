Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore
Biker Night Assault At Lakeside Diner

Jon Craig
Lakeside Diner
Lakeside Diner Photo Credit: Facebook

A man in his 60s was assaulted at the Lakeside Diner on Wednesday night, authorities said. 

The man was reportedly struck in the head and unconscious before he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, according to an initial report. 

Family members on social media reported Thursday that their relative had died of his injuries.

It was unclear what led up to the assault at about 7:30 p.m.

The diner, on Lacey Road, was in the news last month for repeated violations of the state's coronavirus order banning indoor dining. 

Wednesday nights are dubbed "biker nights," at the popular eatery, attracting many motorcyclists to the Forked River section of Lacey Township.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

