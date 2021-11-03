BEWARE: Thief With Florida Plates Cleaned Out Jersey Shore Man's 2020 Audi

Police in Ocean County are warning residents to be on the lookout for a car burglar from out-of-state.

On Monday at 9:17 p.m., Jackson police responded to a home on Bridgewater Court regarding a theft.

A victim told Jackson Patrol Officer Andrew Brodzinski that he and his wife arrived home just after 9 p.m. and parked his 2020 Audi in the driveway.

A short while later, the victim said he observed a white Porsche SUV with an unknown Florida license plate, parked at the end of his driveway, according to police.

The victim went outside and observed a stranger standing next to his vehicle.

The man was described as a white male wearing a dark colored sweat suit, hood and face mask, police said. The unknown man ran back to the Porsche SUV, got into the passenger seat and then the vehicle fled the neighborhood, police said.

It was later discovered that the victim’s wallet, containing personal identification and credit cards, had been taken from inside his vehicle, he told police.

Anyone with information about this incident, vehicle or possible suspect information is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s Stop It app.

ALSO SEE: This Confessed Car Burglar Caught In Pennsylvania

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.