Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Berkeley PD, Ocean Sheriff's Respond To Stabbing Near Rail-Trail

Jon Craig
Berkeley Township Police Department
Berkeley Township Police Department Photo Credit: Berkeley Township PD

UPDATE: The Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Berkeley Township Police were searching for multiple suspects who reportedly stabbed someone near the Barnegat Branch rail-trail, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported about 7:30 p.m. near Wheaton Avenue.

Suspects sped off in a white Buick with New Jersey plates, according to initial, unconfirmed reports.

No other details were immediately available, including the condition of the victim.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

