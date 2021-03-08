Contact Us
Authorities: Jackson Woman Shot Husband In Face, Killing Him

Cecilia Levine
Antonia Ashford
Antonia Ashford Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

An Ocean County woman was arrested after she shot her husband in the face, killing him early this week, authorities announced.

Roderick Ashford, 47, was found lying unresponsive on the floor of a Jackson Township home with a gunshot wound to the face around 2:15 a.m. Aug. 2, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Billhimer said alongside Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz.

Roderick's wife, Antonia Ashford, 44, is accused of discharging the weapon, authorities said. She was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she was lodged pending a detention hearing.

She is facing charges of murder and weapon possession for an unlawful purpose.

