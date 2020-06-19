Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities Investigating Homicide In Jackson Township

Jon Craig
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Jackson Police Department are investigating a homicide in Jackson Township.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Jackson Police Department are investigating a homicide in Jackson Township. Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities say they are investigating a murder that occurred overnight in Jackson Township.

"There is no immediate danger to the public,"  Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said in a statement on Friday. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

No other details were immediately available. 

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the crime scene, they said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UIPDATES

