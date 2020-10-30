Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Elderly Dead Woman Found Along Jersey Shore Trail

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Berkeley Township Police Department
Berkeley Township Police Department Photo Credit: Berkeley Township PD

Authorities have identified the woman whose decomposing body was found along a wooded trail in Ocean County last weekend, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Edith Liguori, 91, of Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

There is no foul play suspected in her death, Billhimer said on Friday.

Berkeley Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday on a report of "an unresponsive, unidentifiable female located in a wooded area along an ATV trail," Billhimer said in an earlier statement.

Responding police officers found the body of a deceased, elderly female "in advanced stages of decomposition." about one-and-a-half mile south of Township Line Road in Berkeley, according to Billhimer. 

An autopsy by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body, the prosecutor said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.