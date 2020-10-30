Authorities ID Elderly Dead Woman Found Along Jersey Shore Trail

Authorities have identified the woman whose decomposing body was found along a wooded trail in Ocean County last weekend, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Edith Liguori, 91, of Toms River, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

There is no foul play suspected in her death, Billhimer said on Friday.

Berkeley Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday on a report of "an unresponsive, unidentifiable female located in a wooded area along an ATV trail," Billhimer said in an earlier statement.

Responding police officers found the body of a deceased, elderly female "in advanced stages of decomposition." about one-and-a-half mile south of Township Line Road in Berkeley, according to Billhimer.

An autopsy by the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the body, the prosecutor said.

