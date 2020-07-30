Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Former Jackson Youth League President Stole $8K From Football-Cheerleading Program

Jon Craig
James Hirsch
James Hirsch Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

The former president of a youth sports organization in Ocean County misused a league-owned bank card for personal expenses and stole more than $8,000 from football and cheerleading programs, authorities said.

James Hirsch, 49, of Jackson Township was charged with theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Hirsch served as president of the Jackson Youth Football and Cheerleading Organization from December 2016 through March 2018. 

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Unit and Jackson Township Police Department Detective Bureau investigated suspected thefts after being told that the league's finances were being mishandled, Billhimer said.

“This individual violated the trust of the many families and children who comprise the Jackson Youth Football and Cheerleading Organization,” Billhimer said.

Investigators found that Hirsch misappropriated more than $8,000 and used the youth league's  ATM card for personal spending, Billhimer said.

“Rather than leading the organization with honesty and integrity, he betrayed the faith and confidence that was placed in him by using the league as his own personal piggy bank. This type of exploitation – stealing from kids and their families – will not be tolerated,” Billhimer said.

Hirsch was taken into custody, processed and released on a summons pending a future court date, the prosecutor said.

