Authorities: Elderly Woman's Body Found Along Jersey Shore Trail

Jon Craig
Berkeley Township Police Department
Berkeley Township Police Department Photo Credit: Berkeley Township PD

An unidentified woman's body was found over the weekend along a wooded trail in Ocean County, authorities said.

They is no foul play suspected in her death at this time, authorities said on Monday.

Berkeley Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday on a report of "an unresponsive, unidentifiable female located in a wooded area along an ATV trail," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Responding police officers found the body of a deceased, elderly female "in advanced stages of decomposition." about one-and-a-half mile south of Township Line Road in Berkeley, according to Billhimer. 

“We are working to positively identify this female and will release more information once we do," Billhimer said. "At this point in time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play involved (in) her untimely and tragic death."

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating this matter, Billhimer said on Monday afternoon.

Authorities had not released any other details.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

