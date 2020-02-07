Authorities: Brick Woman's Fatal Stabbing Of Fiancé Was Self-Defense

A 27-year-old Brick Township woman admitted to stabbing her fiancé in the chest last year and then driving him to the hospital, where he later died of his wound, authorities said.

Ciara Williams pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter on Thursday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, adding it was done out of self-defense.

Her fiancé, 35-year-old Dennis Powers, also of Brick, died on Sept. 29, 2019, with a stab wound, Billhimer said.

Williams entered a guilty plea before Superior Court Judge Rochelle At her Sept. 4 sentencing, prosecutors will seek a term of five years in state prison, Billhimer said.

Last September, Brick Township Police were called to Ocean Medical Center in Brick about a man with an apparent stab wound to his chest. Police later determined that Power was driven to the hospital by Williams, Billhimer said.

Hospital staff ran to their vehicle and found Power unconscious, but breathing, the prosecutor said. He was rushed inside where lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and Power succumbed to his injuries, Billhimer said.

A subsequent investigation found that Williams fled the hospital area before police arrived.

“Although Ms. Williams was originally facing more significant charges with greater sentencing exposure, legitimate self-defense claims arose during the course of our investigation which we simply could not ignore, and which we were required to take into account in evaluating this very difficult case,” Billhimer said.

“The claims of self-defense, combined with considerable proof problems led to this resolution which we believe to be just and reasonable after careful consideration of the facts under circumstances."

Billhimer cited the diligence of Senior Assistant Prosecutors Kristin Pressman and Mara Brater who handled the case on behalf of the State. Billhimer also praised the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their collective help.

