Authorities: Beachwood Man Caught With Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

A Beachwood man turned himself into police after he was found with 300 child porn images, authorities said.

Robert Naumann, 37, was charged with possession of child pornography, First Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

Naumann turned himself into law enforcement.on Tuesday "following an investigation into alleged acts of sexual misconduct," Nolan said.

The investigation was led by members of the county Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Beachwood Police Department Detective Bureau.

Naumann's home and vehicle were searched on May 8 with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Nolan said.

Authorities seized numerous electronic devices belonging to Naumann, they said. A forensic examination of those devices found approximately 300 images of child pornography, Nolan said.

Naumann was released pending a future court appearance on the condition that he have no contact with minors or access to the internet, the assistant prosecutor said.

