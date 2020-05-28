Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Stolen Car Driver Surrenders, Then Attacks Officers, Wallington PD Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Beachwood Man Caught With Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Robert Naumann
Robert Naumann Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A Beachwood man turned himself into police after he was found with 300 child porn images, authorities said.

Robert Naumann, 37, was charged with possession of child pornography, First Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr. said in a statement on Thursday.

Naumann turned himself into law enforcement.on Tuesday "following an investigation into alleged acts of sexual misconduct," Nolan said.

The investigation was led by members of the county Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Beachwood Police Department Detective Bureau.

Naumann's home and vehicle were searched on May 8 with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Nolan said.

Authorities seized numerous electronic devices belonging to Naumann, they said. A forensic examination of those devices found approximately 300 images of child pornography, Nolan said.

Naumann was released pending a future court appearance on the condition that he have no contact with minors or access to the internet, the assistant prosecutor said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.