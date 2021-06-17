Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
At Least 3 Hospitalized After Jersey Shore Rush-Hour Crash

Jon Craig
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

Firefighters, police and EMS crews in Ocean County responded to a serious rush-hour crash, authorities said. 

Several people suffered multiple injuries in the collision shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, reports said.

The crash occurred on the 1600 block of  County Road 539 in Stafford Township. according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that one victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered a head injury that required a medevac helicopter airlift. 

At least two other crash victims were being taken to the hospital by local EMS crews, reports said. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

