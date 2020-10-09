Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: NJ Charges 9 With Using Stolen IDs, Bogus Driver's Licenses To Buy $1.3M Worth Of Vehicles
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Asbury Park Teen Charged With Shooting Near Brick High School

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center
Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Asbury Park teenager has agreed to be prosecuted as an adult in last year's shooting outside an Ocean County high school, authorities said.

Alonzo Legrande, who is now 18, was charged as an adult on Thursday with four counts of attempted murder and weapons charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Legrande was 17 when the crimes occurred, Billhimer said. But he voluntarily waived Family Court jurisdiction, the prosecutor said.

Brick Township police were called to Brick Memorial High School on Oct. 22, 2019, at about 1:45 p.m., on a report that a student had been shot.

The student was walking home from school with three friends when he was shot about a quarter-mile from the high school, Billhimer said.

The wounded boy ran back to school for help. Brick police and administrators locked down the high school and neighboring schools before concluding there was no imminen danger.

The shooting victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

Video surveillance footage from nearby homes captured Legrande and Luis Rivas, who also was a juvenile at the time assisting each other during the shooting, Billhimer said.

Rivas also has agreed to be prosecuted as an adult, Billhimer said.

Further investigation found that Legrande fired the weapon, he said.

He was taken into custody later the same day, and has been held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center in Toms River during the past year, Billhimer said.

Rivas has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, according to Billhimer, and is due to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

Prosecutors have asked the Superior Court judge to sentence Rivas to five years in state prison, Billhimer said.

Billhimer commended Chief Juvenile Assistant Prosecutor Anthony Pierro and Assistant Prosecutor Madeline Buczynski who argued the case.

The prosecutor thanked police from Brick Township, Asbury Park, Toms River, Lakewood police, Bay Head Borough and Point Pleasant as well as the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

U.S. Marshals, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and New Jersey State Police also assisted, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.