Anti-Semite Was Fresh Off Breakup When He Went On Crime Spree Targeting 'Devil' Jews: Report

A 27-year-old Jersey Shore man had recently broken up with his girlfriend before he went on an hours-long crime spree targeting Hasidic Jews, who he referred to as "the real devils," NJ Advance Media reports.

Dion Marsh was found clutching a machete on a bed in his Manchester home when police found him last Friday night, after he struck two victims with his car and stabbed another, the outlet said.

Marsh also told family members it was "going to be a blood bath," NJ.com says citing court documents.

Marsh, of Manchester, approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, near MLK Drive and Pine Street, assaulted the driver, and fled the area in the vehicle around 1:15 p.m., Billhimer said.

He struck a pedestrian around five hours later near Central and Carlton avenues around 6 p.m., Billhimer said alongside Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer. That victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was listed in stable condition.

Then, Lakewood police responded to a 911 call for a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road, less than an hour later. There, they found a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Around 8:20 p.m., Marsh struck another pedestrian near Galassi Court, police said. Officers determined the victim was struck by the same car taken in the Lakewood carjacking. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

All three victims of 27-year-old Dion Marsh's violent crime spree in Jackson and Lakewood were believed to have been Orthodox Jews.

The violent spree left Jewish communities around the world reeling.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was "saddened and outraged" by the attacks.

“I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself," said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director.

"More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.