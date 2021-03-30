Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Accused Attacker In Jersey Shore Hotel Stabbing Ordered Detained By Judge

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Carles Bryant
Carles Bryant Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A South Jersey man charged with attempted murder in a Jersey Shore hotel stabbing was ordered detained until trial by an Ocean County Superior Court judge, authorities said.

Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, has been in the Ocean County Jail since March 19, when he was captured by U.S. Marshals agents.

Toms River police responded to the Howard Johnson Hotel around 10:30 p.m. on reports of a fight in the lobby, where they found a woman unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said alongside local police.

The woman, with stab wounds to her head, face and body, was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment, and later released.

Bryant was identified as the assailant and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day, authorities said.

He was charged with attempted murder, contempt and weapons offenses, Billhimer said.

A court date has not yet been announced.

