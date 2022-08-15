Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

4 Hurt When Boat Runs Aground On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Toms River Police
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

Four people were hurt when a boat ran aground in the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, authorities said.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police and firefighters responded to Boca Raton Drive at Chadwick Island, Toms River police and firefighters said.

There were seven people aboard the boat, according to Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Co.

Some passengers were ejected from the boat, Toms River police said. 

All occupants and patients were removed by boat to awaiting EMS units and transported to hospitals. 

One patient was airlifted to an area hospital. 

A police cruiser responding to the boat rescue was T-boned by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.