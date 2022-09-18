200 Wedding Guests Clear Collapsing Dance Floor On Jersey Shore

Nearly 200 wedding guests moved the party outside when the dance floor began to cave in during a reception Saturday, Sept. 17 at a Jersey Shore restaurant, according to responders and multiple news reports.

Fire companies responded to the Daymark on Broadway Barnegat Light, when patrons began to hear a rumbling noise and floor started to give way around 7:35 p.m., Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 said.

The DJ was the one to make the announcement, and the guests had help exiting from fire and EMS officials. No injuries were reported.

Responders included Barnegat Light First Aid Squad, Squads 49, 14, 38, Medics 1303, EMS Coordinator, Fire Marshall’s, Long Beach Township police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.