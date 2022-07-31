200 Trespassers Busted At NJ 'Hidden Gem' Popularized On TikTok

Police issued 131 tickets to trespassers found on boats and ATVs at a private property along the Jersey Shore popularized on TikTok.

Noise complaints brought multiple police agencies to Heritage Minerals — commonly known as Crystal Lake — on Saturday, July 30, where they found nearly 200 people in ATVs, boats and cars all around the lake, Manchester police said.

Originally operated by American Smelting and Refining Company, Inc., the property was sold to and subsequently operated by Heritage Minerals until the cessation of mining operations in the early 1980s.

It's since remained closed for recreational or other use, and entering the property is considered a criminal offense. Multiple "No Trespassing" signs are posted around the area. Last year, a man drowned on the property.

Several videos of Crystal Lake began popping up on TikTok in 2020. Many have been deleted.

"When they say Jersey [is] gross," one is caption. "No we just hide the good spots."

A Manchester Township police spokesperson warned in 2020 that the water can be "very unpredictable and dangerously unstable.

"Those entering the water will quickly realize that after taking a few steps in the soft, unstable sand that the shoreline ‘shelf’ quickly drops off to depths that exceed 60 feet," the spokesperson said. "Some estimates have the largest ‘lake’ on the property as being up to 300 feet deep."

Once enforcement measures began, many of the patrons tried to leave. As a result of the detail, 90 Special Complaint Summonses (criminal violations) were issued along with 41 Title 39 citations (traffic violations), totaling 131 summonses.

At the conclusion of the detail, there were also reports of a vehicle stuck in the sand near the south east area of the lake. After a brief search, the vehicle was located.

All personnel worked together to free the vehicle which managed to get stuck an additional three times while attempting to escort the vehicle out.

Ultimately Priced Rite Towing was contacted and was able to remove the vehicle at the owner's expense. The owner of the vehicle was issued summonses accordingly.

