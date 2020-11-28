2 Drivers Airlifted In 3 Car Jersey Shore Crash

Two drivers were airlifted with serious injuries in a three-car Stafford Township crash Friday, authorities said.

A 61-year-old Manahawkin woman was stopped in her 2000 Mazda Miata in the right lane on Route 72 at Marsha Drive when she was struck by a 2001 Nissan Altima, operated by an 82-year-old Ship Bottom man around 10:30 a.m., police said.

A 2016 Honda CRV operated by a 75-year-old Delaware woman, stopped in the left lane, was struck by the cars on impact, police said.

The Mazda and Nissan drivers were seriously injured, and airlifted by Hackensack Medical & Robert Wood Johnson to Atlantic City Trauma Center.

Westbound traffic on Route 72 was diverted onto E. Bay Avenue for approximately 1 hour during the investigation.

Traffic Safety Officer Justin Pascale is the investigating officer, any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact him at 609-597-1189 Ext 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

